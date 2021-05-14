Pattaya finally cleans up long-running illegal dump

Pattaya workers cleaned up a private Sukhumvit Road lot used as an illegal dump for months.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and Environment Department Director Sutee Nongtubhee watched as 20 sanitation workers used heavy machinery and hand tools to clean up the vacant plot.

Manote admitted the lot had been a dumpsite for a long time and city hall previously didn’t respond to numerous complaints.







Once the lot is clean, the city will erect barricades to prevent its use and send a letter to the property owners advising them that allowing private land to be used as a dump is illegal.

Manote warned landowners, companies and private citizens that illegal dumping carries fines starting at 2,000 baht.





























