Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination for residents in Samut Sakhon

People of Samut Sakhon province that was the red zone for COVID-19 control started receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs yesterday.



The inoculation at a COVID-19 vaccination unit of Muang district was organized for people from Moo 6, Moo 7 and Moo 8 villages of Tha Sai sub-district which was a red zone of COVID-19 control measures. About 300 people from the villages registered for the jabs. They took turns arriving at the unit that was capable of daily inoculating about 500 people against the disease.







No vaccine recipients had any undesirable symptoms. They were set to report their conditions through LINE chat app on day1, day 7 and day 21 after injection. For those without a smart phone, officials of Samut Sakhon Hospital will inquire about their conditions by phone.







People with seven chronic diseases who are 18-59 years old can register for the vaccination from March 15 to 22 at Samut Sakhon Hospital, Nakorn Thachalom Hospital, Wat Bang Pla Hospital, Samut Sakhon 2 Hospital, 23 sub-district hospitals, 11 sub-district administration organizations and six municipal offices. (TNA)













