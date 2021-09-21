Thailand speeds up vaccination scheme for students

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has issued an urgent order to local authorities requiring that they be ready to begin vaccinating their student populations by the end of September, as the Public Health Ministry has allocated supplies of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 and over.







The order noted that the local authorities must also make sure they receive consent from every students’ parents before they can administer the jab, as well as provide them with relevant information regarding the benefits and the rare, but occasionally serious side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.



Meanwhile, Education Ministry spokeswoman Kesthip Supawanich said the ministry has outlined the national vaccination strategy to education agencies and concerned parent groups and most expressed an interest in proceeding with immunizing the nation’s youngsters.







She said the Education Ministry is seeking to vaccinate 4.5 million students between 12 and 18 years old, including students in schools run by the ministry and other agencies, such as the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Department of Local Administration, Buddhism schools, border patrol police schools, Pattaya municipality and City Hall. (NNT)



























