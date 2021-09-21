Bangkok collects used bottles for PPE suit production

The Department of Environment under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up 90 outlets to receive used plastic bottles for the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) suits.







Wirat Manassanitwong, director of the department, said the BMA and the Less Plastic Thailand network invited people to donate PET bottles with the number 1 recycling symbol to the BMA so that they would be recycled and used as a raw material for the production of reusable PPE suits for medical personnel to wear while treating COVID-19 patients.



According to the director, 18 PET bottles with the capacity of 600 milliliters each can be recycled and transformed into one PPE suit.

From Aug 17 to Sept 20, the PET bottle collection project received 3,838 kiograms of such bottles. Donors can leave the bottles at the old City Hall near the Giant Swing, the parking lot of the new City Hall in Din Daeng district, 50 district offices and 38 public parks in Bangkok until Dec 25. The locations to gather used PET bottles for the purpose have increased to 90.







PPE suits made from used PET plastic bottles can be washed and reused for 20 times and their textile is water-repellent. (TNA)



























