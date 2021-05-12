Thailand speeding up distribution of vaccines to factory workers

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) will use industrial estates countrywide as vaccination venues, as it plans to join the private sector in speeding up distribution of vaccines to factory workers.

IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala expects the cooperation will increase vaccine rollout efficiency and facilitate IEAT staff and workers, which oversee a total of 62 industrial estates housing 5,080 factories.







He said that, if the government can quickly inoculate the workers, they will develop herd immunity, which will eventually boost confidence in the industrial sector, adding that around 500,000 people will pay for vaccines themselves, which should cost 1,000 baht a dose.







According to IEAT, the third COVID-19 outbreak caused 298 infections in industrial estates, and IEAT wants the government to speed up vaccinations, especially for factory workers, because they are a key resource in manufacturing, which contributes to the economy. (NNT)























