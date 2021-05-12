Thai cabinet approves 2,000 baht handouts

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the cabinet resolved to give 2,000-baht subsidies through “We Win” and “We Love Each Other” schemes.

The subsidies under each scheme will be offered in a two-week period breaking down to 1,000 baht per week. They would help about 8 million people and the validity period of the schemes is extended to June, Gen Prayut said.







The prime minister also said that almost 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were used and the cabinet considered the vaccination as one of its national agenda.

He invited people to receive COVID-19 vaccines and said Thailand would accept 3.5 million more doses of the vaccines this month.







Gen Prayut also said that the government would pay for COVID-19 treatment in accordance with people’s rights and the payment covered COVID-19 tests, vaccination, side effects of vaccination and the medical treatment of patients. (TNA)























