Thailand Songkran festival back to basics this year

Water splashing, powder smearing and foam parties will not be allowed during the Songkran festival next month.



Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said this year’s Songkran would focus on the traditional aspects of the festival such as merit-making, sprinkling water on Buddha statues, pouring water onto the elderly’s palms and asking for their blessings.







He said private operators still need to follow disease control measures, adding that Khao San Road will be allowed to be closed to traffic for Songkran celebrations, but no water splashing and foam will be permitted.













