Pattaya Bobbies Angels show up the boys

PSC golf from Billabong

Wednesday, 17th March

Rayong Green Valley

Stableford



Rayong Green Valley Wednesday and Bobbies Angels showed the boys how to take this course apart. There was only a small field of both ladies and men so it was quite a fast round of golf. The course is in great condition and the greens are as good as you will see anywhere at the moment, just great to putt on – well, for the ladies anyway.







Miss Nok scored 38 points to take 3rd spot. Yes, that’s right, 3rd. You have got to play well here if you want to get in the prizes. Miss Phen took 2nd with a great score of 41 points, and Miss Sa took the top spot with a fantastic score of 42 points. Miss Sa and Miss Phen got the only twos of the day.







Now to the men’s competition. There was a three way countback, all on 32 points: Auke, Micky Beresford and Wayne Cotterell, with Wayne getting the nod and taking 3rd spot. William Macey took 2nd with 33 points and Selwyn Wegner took the top spot with 36 points. The boys didn’t get any twos.













