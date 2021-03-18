Thierry wins after a late course change

Links Golf Society

Wednesday, March 17

Emerald

Stableford



It would be nice to be informed. On the eve of each game our Mr. Len makes a courtesy phone call to the golf course to confirm numbers. For this time Eastern Star, which was booked a month in advance, advised that they were to have a big tournament at 11.00 am and there would be no carts available for us. They suggested we change our tee time to 8.30 am. Thanks, but no thanks Eastern Star.







Obviously, they never intended to call us, just present a surprise when we arrived. How hard is it for these courses to make a simple call to let us know these things?

A quick call was made and Emerald Golf Club was happy to have us come there, at the same 10.00 am start time.







The Emerald course has come along quite nicely under the new management. This day, the fairways were cut nicely and the rough, which was quite deep and difficult on a previous visit, had been cut down to a playable level.

At that previous visit, the greens were heavily sanded, and they were again today, and just to make things more challenging, some of the pin placements were nasty, to say the least. Some were very near the front edge on sloping greens and, vice versa, others close to the back. One player had three x 3 putts and a four putt, and still smiling.



Only six players came out so only two placings.

Thierry Petrement was the low handicapper in the field and was able to handle conditions the best, for a score of 35 points and the win.

A three way tie on 32 points went to the countback where George Mueller won out with one more point than Colin Service over the ‘last six’.







Winners at Emerald

1st Place – Thierry Petrement (11) – 35 pts

2nd Place – George Mueller (14) – 32 pts c/back

The weather is heating up but a little breeze for most of the round kept things reasonably comfortable.

We would just hope that golf courses would inform us if our booking conditions have changed to allow us to make a decision early, rather than at the eleventh hour.













