Thailand seeks Iran’s Help to rescue stranded Thai sailors as Hormuz tensions rise

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to request support for the rescue of three Thai crew members remaining aboard the vessel Mayuree Naree.

During the call, the Foreign Minister asked the Iranian side to assist in the mission to help the three Thai sailors still stranded on the ship. The two ministers also discussed authorization for the safe passage of Thai cargo vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sihasak reaffirmed Thailand’s stance, calling on all parties involved to return to the process of negotiation and diplomacy to ensure the situation in the Middle East concludes peacefully as soon as possible. (TNA)



































