Thailand showcases neutral, investment-ready strategy at World Economic Forum 2026

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, together with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, has presented outcomes from Thailand’s participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. The briefing followed Thailand’s engagement at the forum, held from January 19 to 23, during which the Thai delegation met with global leaders from government, business, and international organizations.







Anutin said the forum remains an essential venue for Thailand to stay informed on global developments and prepare for rising economic uncertainty. The premier said Thailand’s neutral position in international conflicts allows it to operate as a trusted destination for trade and investment, strengthening its role in global supply chains while adapting to changing conditions.

Ekniti recapped three main outcomes from the meetings. Thailand raised its international profile, supported by record-high investment promotion applications to the Board of Investment exceeding 1.8 trillion baht over the past year. Thailand also ranked first in ASEAN and sixth globally in attracting data center investment, according to United Nations data. The meetings strengthened confidence in Thailand’s economy and expanded networks with leaders of international organizations, while investors confirmed readiness to invest and expand operations in Thailand with a combined value of about 500 billion baht.



The deputy prime minister said investor interest covered sectors including advanced agriculture, food processing, electric vehicles, smart electronics, data centers, and digital technology. Discussions also included workforce development, with investors expressing support for upskilling Thai workers to meet demand in modern industries and support income growth.

Suphajee, meanwhile, stated that Thailand has adopted an adaptive approach amid rising global polarization by pursuing new markets, trade models, and forms of cooperation. The commerce minister said Thailand is operating as a partner to all sides rather than aligning with a single bloc, while seeking to move beyond a conventional trading role toward long-term strategic trade relationships built on trust.

Suphajee added that Thailand used the forum to outline its trade direction, including progress toward concluding the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement this year, ongoing free trade agreement talks, and cooperation with international organizations. (NNT)



































