Cabinet backs leasing of commercial spaces at MRT Blue Line stations

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has approved in principle a proposal allowing the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand to lease or grant rights of use for railway-connected, multi-purpose buildings at seven locations along the MRT Chaloem Ratchamongkhon Line, or Blue Line. The plan, proposed by the Ministry of Transport, covers properties totaling 4,367.21 square meters and is intended to generate additional non-fare revenue.







The approved sites include facilities at Kamphaeng Phet, Ha Yaek Lat Phrao–Phahon Yothin, Sukhumvit–Asok, Wat Mangkon, and Sam Yot stations. The properties consist of multi-purpose buildings and connecting structures with individual values exceeding 10 million baht, and their use must comply with MRTA regulations governing asset management.

Leased spaces may be used for public services and commercial activities such as ATMs, vending machines, retail shops, telecommunications services, advertising media, event areas, and recreational spaces. The plan seeks to improve convenience and safety for MRT users, activate underused areas, and reduce informal street vending around station locations.





The project is expected to generate economic activity by supporting businesses, creating jobs, and expanding income opportunities for operators and service providers. By increasing non-fare revenue, MRTA would reduce its dependence on government budget support while improving the use of public assets.

The Budget Bureau has advised MRTA to select leasing or rights-granting models that deliver the greatest benefit to the public and the state, supported by transparent and competitive selection procedures. The National Economic and Social Development Council recommended that MRTA ensure the readiness of utility systems at the sites, with strict compliance with electrical and service safety standards before commercial operations begin. (NNT)



































