Thailand showcases ‘cutting-edge’ medical innovations at APEC Health Week

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is showcasing the latest medical innovations at the APEC Health Week meetings on 22-26 August 2022 in Bangkok, such as the COVID-19 breath analyzer enabling the users to test with high accuracy and within five minutes; G-Breath, the breath analyzer for diabetes; the facilitating system for doctors’ and nurses’ notes integrated with speech recognition for Thai medical transcription; 3D for medical treatment, enabling higher precision of operations or radiotherapy for cancer treatment; and cannabis “cosmeceutical” innovations.







The exhibition highlights innovative solutions and accessibility to medical care services, as well as a wide array of opportunities for commercial production.

In addition, Thailand also presents the Thai way of dealing with COVID-19, raising Thai herbs for both public health and economic value, as well as providing Thai traditional massage services for delegates at the APEC Health meetings. (PRD)

































