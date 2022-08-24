Thai massage provided for APEC health meeting attendees August 22 – 26

The Ministry of Public Health of Thailand is providing free “Nuad Thai” massage services for APEC health meeting attendees between August 22 and 26. The two types of services provided are neck and shoulder massages and foot massages at a total of 40 cases per day.

Nuad Thai was inscribed in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2019.







Dr Yongyot Thammavudhi, Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM), said the 12th High-Level Meeting on Health and Economy being held at the Millennium Hilton Bangkok presented an opportunity for his department to demonstrate Thai traditional medicine and Nuad Thai.







Ten Nuad Thai beds have been provided for the event – five for neck and shoulder massages and another five for foot massages. Each service can accommodate 40 cases per day. The spaces for each massage session will be arranged separately, with a partition between the beds. Both the service provider and recipient must wear masks all the time. (NNT)

































