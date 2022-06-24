Thailand setting up new ministry to handle water issues

The government is planning to set up a new ministry to oversee water management affairs to improve efficiency and unity in addressing the country’s water problems.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan emphasized the importance of improving the country’s water management system, stating that many problems still remain unsolved despite having many state agencies and several laws involved to address these issues. He believes that establishing a new ministry that prioritizes water-related issues would improve efficiency and reduce overlapping responsibilities among various agencies.







The statement was made during a recent videoconference meeting of the national committee on water resource management policies, for which the deputy prime minister serves as the chairman.





Gen Prawit instructed the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), and other departments to draft a bill to establish the new ministry. These agencies have been tasked with developing a blueprint to improve the existing mechanism for managing the country’s water resources while also tackling structural issues involving the law and the budget.

The meeting also agreed in principle to strengthen the ONWR and elevate it to the status of a ministry in the future. (NNT)

































