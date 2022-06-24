Thailand’s Theos-2 satellite set to launch in 2023

Theos-2, Thailand’s first earth exploration satellite, has arrived in Thailand after being assembled in the United Kingdom and will be launched in early 2023.

According to Government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek, Theos-2 was jointly developed by British satellite specialists and a team of twenty Thai engineers from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).







The 100-kilogram satellite is equipped with GPS, solar light intensity and magnetic field sensors, and cameras capable of capturing high-resolution images of the earth at a resolution of one square meter per pixel.

Rachada said Theos-2 is undergoing testing at the Satellite Testing Center at Space Inspirium in the Chonburi province. Once in orbit, the satellite is expected to provide crucial data and images to Thailand's space programs.



The spokesperson stated that the satellite is part of a joint effort by four organizations to develop the nation’s aviation and space industries and enhance its competitive edge in the global aviation, logistics, and defense industries.

Rachada also reaffirmed the government's support for the production of aircraft, spacecraft, ground service, and maintenance equipment by both the public and private sectors in order to promote Thailand as a regional hub for the aviation and space industries. (NNT)


































