Charity motocross racing outside Pattaya June 26

Motocross racers from across Thailand compete today outside Pattaya in charity races held for the first time in three years.

The event, sponsored by Nongprue Subdistrict and the Motorcycle Sports Association of Thailand, began at 9 a.m. June 26 at a track constructed on 11 rai made available by the Royal Irrigation Department at the Mabprachan Reservoir.







The event is free, but money raised from sponsors and donations will be used to buy school uniforms for underprivileged children in the Pattaya area.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak praised the custom-built course, saying the location was not only beautiful, but located away from residences to minimize dust and noise.

































