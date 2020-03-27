Thailand sets up field hospital to quarter non-critical Covid-19 patients

BANGKOK – Thammasat University Hospital on Wednesday opened the field hospital for Covid-19 patients.







The field hospital of 308 beds, modified from a dormitory at its Rangsit campus will serve non-critical patients, transferred from its hospital network.

Critical patients are treated at Thammasat University Hospital’s Covid-19 ward with 64 beds.

Prof Suraphol Nitikraipot, chairman of the executive board of the hospital said Covid-19 is highly contagious but the death rate for COVID-19 is lower than that of influenza.

It spreads fast and facilities for patients with respiratory diseases at hospitals are not adequate, so it makes people terrified.

He asked public members to be confident in the country’s healthcare system. Thailand is among the world’s leading countries for healthcare system, he said.

In the next 3-4 weeks, the situation will have begun to abate and will end like China, he added. (TNA)












