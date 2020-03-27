Thailand cancels April lottery draw, possibly back in May

BANGKOK– The board of the Government Lottery Office (GLO) puts off its next lottery draw from April 1 to May 2 due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.







GLO chairman Patchara Anuntasilpa said the next lottery draw was rescheduled at 2.30pm-4pm on May 2 at the GLO to help contain COVID-19 and promote public safety.

However, the reschedule could later change, depending on situations, he said.

Mr Patchara said that GLO would not sell lottery tickets for April 16 and May 2 draws and would refund money as soon as possible to those who had reserved April 16 lottery tickets on March 20-21.

The disease situation prompted the GLO board to look into the possibility of lottery sales through vending machines that would reduce human-to-human contact. The board ordered the GLO management to study the possibility and ways to protect conventional lottery vendors, Mr Patchara said.

If the outbreak continues for more than a few months, the normal operations of the GLO could be obstructed, he said. (TNA)











