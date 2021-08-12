Thailand sets up a center to provide rapid assistance for children affected by COVID-19 nationwide

Related agencies have set up a new center to receive information about children affected by COVID-19 throughout the country, so that assistance can be provided in a timely manner.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Wednesday that the center is the result of collaboration between the Department of Children and Youth of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Equal Education Fund, the Institute of Child and Adolescent Mental Health and UNICEF.







She said there are many children who have been left without guardians when their parents were infected by or died from COVID-19. Therefore, information is needed so that assistance can be provided as soon as possible.



Ms. Traisulee said the government encourages people nationwide to send information about children in this circumstance to the center via LINE @savekidscovid19 or call hotline number 1300. They can also give the information to the child and family welfare homes of the Department of Children and Youth in all 77 provinces.























