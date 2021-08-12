Thailand hands out cash to over 6 million workers in 29 ‘dark red’ provinces

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a relief package worth 33.47 billion baht to help 6.69 million workers, in 29 COVID-19 maximum-risk or “dark red” provinces, registered under Sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the relief measure will span one or two months for workers in the first group of 13 “dark red” provinces and one month for those working in the additional 16 provinces.







There are 1.43 million eligible workers registered under Section 39 and 5.26 million workers under Section 40 who will each receive a cash handout of 5,000 baht.

He added that the cabinet has ordered the Labor Ministry to speed up identifying eligible workers for the latest relief package.



According to Mr Anucha, the Cabinet has also approved an additional 14.5 billion baht in financial support, mainly for medical workers. Of that, about 12.7 billion baht will be offered to medical workers, while the remaining 1.88 billion will be for other officials assisting with public vaccinations. (NNT)























