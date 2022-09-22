Thailand sets strategy for Covid-19 to become endemic disease under surveillance in Oct

The National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) of Thailand has approved a management strategy for Covid-19, which is set to become an endemic disease under surveillance in October.

The Ministry of Public Health has downgraded Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to an endemic disease subject to surveillance under communicable disease law B.E. 2558 as published in the Royal Gazette, effective October 1, 2022, and lasting until September 30, 2023.







The framework of the action plan, according to Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, includes surveillance and preventative measures, risk communication, medical treatments, and other measures to control the disease.

According to Anutin, the plan, which addresses social, legal, and economic management aspects, will soon be submitted for cabinet approval, allowing each province to establish its own action plan based on the new framework.







With the Covid-19 situation improving, the minister of public health stated that measures are being modified so that people can live in a balanced manner that takes into account health, security, social, and economic factors.

The minister of public health also advised those living with a mild or asymptomatic case of Covid-19 to continue practicing social isolation, mask-wearing, hand-washing, and ATK testing to avoid contracting the virus. (NNT)

































