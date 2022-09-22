Spots around Thailand where visitors can seek solitude and mindful comfort during vacation

What could be better than peace of mind? The inner sanctuary where one can find solace amidst all the troubles? Here are some spots around Thailand where visitors can seek solitude and mindful comfort during their vacation. A treat for your mind can always produce a delightful experience.

*Wat Pa Phu Kon, Udon Thani goo.gl/maps/1gHBBbhcN5PhPUPn7

*Wat Prayurawongsawas, Bangkok goo.gl/maps/T4CcuRJLYdMriMUG6

* Wat Luang Khun Win, Chiang Mai goo.gl/maps/S6H9pvVEPrhJmTSF

* Suan Mokkh Forest Monastery, Surat Thani goo.gl/maps/acRWJBKu8he4eJXj8

*Wat Saen Suk, Chonburi goo.gl/maps/zpVC7pePAqMoZzot9

