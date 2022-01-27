Thailand sets promising future for electric vehicles (EV)

Thailand is currently focusing on transforming its vehicle manufacturing of internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The government’s policies and the public sector’s MOUs are supporting Thai carmakers in order to achieve the goal of Thailand being the EV hub of the region.







According to Mr. Krisada Uttamote, President of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand, Thailand is highly capable of car making. In 2021, Thailand produced around 1.6 million cars. Half of them were for import.

Meanwhile, many countries in the world have already launched policies to eliminate internal combustion engine vehicles. It is expected that by 2035, EVs will make up 50% of the global vehicle market. The Thai government and automakers then have to adapt for the change.



Mr. Krisada said policies such as the reduction of excise tax and import tax, bringing in new entrepreneurs, helping existing carmakers transform to EV makers will help promote the use of EV.

In addition, recently, the association has signed MOUs with educational institutes to produce graduates who are experts in EV. (NNT)



























