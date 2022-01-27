First group of migrant workers under MoU to enter Thailand on Feb 1

The Ministry of Labour has revealed that the first group of migrant workers under the MoU on Labor Employment with neighboring nations will arrive in Thailand on February 1, 2022.

Labour Minister Mr. Suchart Chomklin stated that the ministry, at the instruction of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwon, has prepared for the employment of Myanmar, Lao and Cambodian workers secured under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the respective countries in order to resolve the labor shortage after the reopening of the country.







Since December 1, 2021, the ministry has opened channels for business operators to apply to recruit migrant workers, with employers who are able to pay for work-permit fees and quarantine expenses for their workers registering for the process.



Recently, applications have been submitted for the recruitment of a total of 226 Cambodian workers to work in Chonburi and Ayutthaya province. The group is expected to enter the country via Sa Kaew province on February 1 and will quarantine in state-certified facilities in the province. These workers will be quarantined for 7 days since they are fully vaccinated and have health insurance that includes Covid-19 treatments before being picked up by their employers and taken to their workplaces.







Regarding applications for recruitment of workers from the other two countries, the Labour Minister stated that officials are waiting for the other side’s process to be completed before allowing workers to enter the country, following the same routine as with Cambodian workers. (NNT)



























