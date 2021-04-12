Thailand sets ‘NHSO Hotline’ to help find facilities for Covid-19 patients

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) will make use of its hotline to help Covid-19 patients find beds at their nearest medical facilities, as infections shot up in recent days.







NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-Aree said the Public Health Minister has directed the Department of Medical Services (DMS) and the Emergency Medical Institute (EMI) to use the National Health Security Office’s 1330 hotline to receive emergency calls from Covid-19 patients who are looking for facilities which could take them in.







Patients and others who are seeking further information on Covid-19 treatment facilities can also call the DMS’ hotline at 1668. DMS will keep the NHSO updated on the number of beds available at hospitals so hotline operators can answer each inquiry.



Dr Jadet added that the hotlines are ready to coordinate with field hospitals over the availability of beds, and hotline operators can also send ambulances to pick up Covid-19 patients, to ensure a smoother and more secure patient transfer. (NNT)













