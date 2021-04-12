Pattaya market vendor takes amulet business on the road

A Pattaya market vendor has taken his amulet business on the road to find customers reluctant to visit his stall.

Somsak Polngam operated a shop at the Buffalo Market on Thepprasit Road, crafting waterproof plastic cases for Buddhist amulets. But as of April 9, he operates from his sidecar motorbike, offering service to locals in Jomtien Beach. We caught up with him on Soi Chaiyapruek 2.







Despite being well-known among amulet and coin collectors, Somsak saw his revenue tumble when the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown took hold last year. The second shutdown in December – centered on Covid-19 outbreaks at local markets – put the final nail in his business.



So Somsak canceled his rent contact and modified his motorbike to add a sidecar work counter. He now creates his signature frames and cases in an hour, right on customers’ doorsteps.

He said it’s an example of how people can turn crisis into opportunity.















