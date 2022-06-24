Thailand sets new standard for crematoriums

A new crematorium standard takes effect today to protect the environment and reduce smoke especially in communities near Buddhist temples.

Attapon Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said a relevant notice from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment took effect on June 23 and applied to crematoriums in Bangkok, Pattaya City, municipal areas. However, there is a three-year grace period for crematoriums in other areas outside the municipalities.







According to the director-general, there were complaints about smoke and smell from cremation especially during COVID-19 outbreaks when many corpses were cremated at temples. Substandard crematoriums with incomplete cremation caused air pollution including fine dust, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and ash.





There are 42,655 Buddhist temples and about 25,500 crematoriums nationwide. About 8,000 crematoriums are in Bangkok, Pattaya City and municipalities and about 17,500 crematoriums are in other areas.

The Pollution Control Department found from its survey that crematoriums in Bangkok and other cities met pollution control standard, Mr Attapon said. (TNA)































