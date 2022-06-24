Pattaya toddler gets 200 stitches after dog mauling

A Pattaya toddler needed 200 stitches after being mauled by a rottweiler.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai visited the boy’s French and Chinese parents June 22 and said the 2-year-old is out of the intensive-care unit at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya and is recovering.







The parents recounted how a nanny had taken the boy out for a walk and, along the way, the big dog jumped a fence and attacked the child.

The Thai owner took responsibility, admitting he ignored the dog and didn’t control it until the attack. He now faces a fine of up to 10,000 baht and/or a month in prison. However, police have yet to charge him.

































