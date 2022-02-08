Thailand sets new conditions for COVID insurance claims

Conditions for COVID-19 insurance claims for in-patient treatment and daily compensation have changed to comply with the new rules of the Public Health Ministry, according to the Office of the Insurance Commission.

OIC assistant secretary-general Apakorn Panlert said the Thai Life Assurance Association changed conditions for compensation claims by health insurance policy holders who were infected with COVID-19. The changes would take effect on Feb 15 and comply with the new relevant rules that the Public Health Ministry imposed on Jan 4.







According to the new rules of the ministry, COVID-19 treatment compensation is eligible for patients with body temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius for longer than 24 hours, more than 25 breaths per minute for adult patients, oxygen saturation below 94%, changing symptoms for patients with underlying illnesses, doctors’ requirement for close observation and breathing difficulty, fatigue and lower appetite for child patients.



The COVID-19 cases that are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms cannot file a COVID-19 insurance claim for treatment and daily compensation.

The changed conditions had no impacts on COVID-19 insurance policies offering lump sum compensation upon infection confirmation, Mr Apakorn said. (TNA)



























