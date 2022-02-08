7 ministers boycott cabinet meeting on extension of Bangkok’s mass transit concession

Ministers of the Bhumjaithai Party took their leave from the cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday apparently to show they disagreed with the plan to extend the Green Line concession, proposed by the Interior Ministry.

The seven Bhumjaithai ministers including Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charvirakul who is the Bhumjaithai leader and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Bhumjaithai’s secretary-general, filed their absence excuse letters claiming they had other tasks.







It happened when the Interior Ministry proposed the Green Line concession extension to the cabinet on Tuesday. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration under the Interior Ministry planned to extend the concession for Green Line operator Bangkok Mass Transit System PCL (BTSC) for 30 years from 2029 to 2059 in exchange for a flat fare of 65 baht. The Bhumjaithai Party reportedly viewed that the concession extension would lead to legal issues.







Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said that the government had not made any decision on the Green Line concession and had yet to consider the matter thoroughly to ensure compliance with relevant laws. (TNA)



























