Bangkok opens new underground walkway near Grand Palace

The Bangkok governor checked a new and already opened underground walkway beneath Maharat Road for the conveniences of visitors to the Grand Palace.

Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, the governor, said the new underpass officially opened on Monday (Feb 7) and the project included a museum and its exhibition area on the history of the capital and the architecture of local ancient walls and the Intara Rangsan fort. The museum can welcome 400-600 visitors at a time or about 10,000 a day, he said.







The new walkway would ensure safety for people because they would not have to cross the road to the Grand Palace. Besides, tourists would have a rest area before entering the Grand Palace and visiting tourist attractions near the adjacent Sanam Luang ground, Pol Gen Aswin said.



Some parts of the underground walkway project had yet to be completed and they would be gradually opened. It would effectively welcome tourists to the Grand Palace when COVID-19 situations improved, he said. The grand palace and nearby attractions had earlier received 38,000-42,000 visitors a day.







Meanwhile, another underpass project across Na Phra Lan Road in the same vicinity was 52% completed and the total construction was expected to finish in May, the Bangkok governor said. (TNA)































