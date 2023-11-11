Thailand set to become world leader in hosting festivals

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin presided over the press conference and opening ceremony of the Thailand Winter Festivals at Government House, together with Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee on Soft Power Strategy, cabinet ministers and relevant officials.

The PM stated that The Thailand Winter Festivals and the Colorful Bangkok Winter Festival 2023 aim to stimulate the economy and attract tourists to Thailand. The government has set a goal for Thailand to become a world leader in hosting festivals.







Furthermore, The National Soft Power Strategy Committee has initiated efforts to drive legislative changes while setting the foundation for the growth of the industry. This includes establishing a knowledge-sharing network to prepare Thailand for becoming a ‘Festival Country’ in the future.

Paetongtarn said that Thailand boasts numerous significant traditions, such as the Loi Krathong and Candle Festival in Sukhothai Province. Additionally, Christmas events are celebrated, extending into the New Year period. This year, countdown events will be held at 70 locations nationwide, providing a significant opportunity to position Thailand as a year-end destination for people worldwide. This initiative aims to boost the economy, enhance tourism, and serve as a starting point for Thailand to evolve into a regional hub for festivals.

Paetongtarn emphasized that the government is determined to make Thailand internationally memorable once again. She invited people to celebrate the festival with full happiness. (NNT)







































