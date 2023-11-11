Indian and Taiwanese tourists enjoying 6-month ‘visa-free’ policy in Thailand

Thailand welcomes tourists from India and Taiwan with open arms under its recently implemented six-month visa-free policy. From now to May 10th of next year, Indian and Taiwanese travelers can stay in the country for up to 30 days. This move aims to stimulate tourism and economic growth.

Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong said the visa-free policy is designed to facilitate travel for Indian and Taiwanese tourists and coincide with their peak tourism seasons. It is also aimed at boosting the tourism industry and propelling the Thai economy during the fiscal year 2023-2024.







Additionally, the Ministry of Transport has established a Single Command Center to coordinate efforts among all agencies involved in providing services to tourists at every step of the airport experience. The center aims to ensure efficient, rapid, and safe services, with CCTV footage to monitor and improve service delivery. Relevant agencies have been tasked to collaborate to facilitate convenience for tourists from both destinations during the visa-free policy period.







Initially, the Ministry of Transport has instructed related agencies to be ready for the arrival of passengers from both countries by preparing for their travel needs in various airports. Furthermore, preparations have been made for their travel within Bangkok, inter-provincial travel by train and bus, as well as travel within provinces, including safety preparations for waterway tourism. (NNT)



























