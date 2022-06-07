Thailand sending two bills on LGBTQ+ couples to parliament

Thousands of members of Thailand’s LGBTQ+ community raised rainbow flags in the country’s first official pride parade on Sunday (5 June) to celebrate pride month and support gender equality.

Also waving blue, pink, and white transgender flags, marchers made their way through the main streets of Bangkok. Some chanted and called for same-sex marriages to be legalized and for sex workers’ rights.







The relatively large parade was supported by the local government for the first time.

One drag queen, who was dressed in rainbow clothes from head to toe, was calling for the acceptance of sexual diversity.





In Thailand, two bills on LGBTQ+ couples, including one on civil partnerships, are waiting to go to parliament.

The civil partnership bill approved by the Cabinet in 2020 would recognize same-sex unions with almost the same legal rights as married couples. (NNT)

































