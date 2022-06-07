Bangkok governor Chadchart convenes first meeting with BMA executives

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt convened executives of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Monday.

After the meeting, Mr Chadchart said that in his first meeting with BMA executives he raised four issues.

The first one was the COVID-19 situation which was improving and the COVID-19 situation administration committee of Bangkok would discuss an end to the face mask mandate later, he said.







The second issue was the 2023 Bangkok budget plan which would have to be concluded within next week and then submitted to the Bangkok council. Mr Chadchart said he had no concern about the budget because he did not intend to spend much money of the City Hall.

The third issue was about his 214 strategies. The new Bangkok governor said most of them could be implemented right away and many of them were in line with the old policies of the BMA.

The fourth issue centered around plans to treat wastewater from communities near canals before it is released into waterways.



































