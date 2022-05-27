Thailand to sell lottery tickets online on June 2

The Government Lottery Office will make lottery tickets available via its online “Digital Lottery” platform on June 2.

GLO director Lt Col Noon Sansanakom said that 10,513 vendors were contracted to sell government lottery tickets through the platform and at least 5 million lottery tickets would be available via the online channel.



Through platform, small-scale vendors will sell the lottery tickets that they receive directly from the GLO. From them, people can buy lottery tickets at their 80-baht official price and also support the living of the small-scale vendors.

People can download and install the Pao Tang app and use it to buy lottery tickets. Buyers must be 20 years old or above and cannot resell lottery tickets. (TNA)

































