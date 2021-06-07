Bangkok speeds up jabs for spa workers and school teachers

The Public Health Ministry is ramping up efforts to vaccinate teachers and spa workers in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces against COVID-19, ahead of the start of the new school term.

Institute of Dermatology Director Dr. Mingkwan Wichaidit said the Department of Medical Services will focus on these two groups, because they are not covered by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) inoculation program.







She said about 40,000 teachers and support staff in Bangkok and its immediate vicinity will need to be vaccinated before schools reopen next Monday, while there are about 30,000 spa workers who will be vaccinated at the same time as the teachers.





Dr. Mingkwan added that the department must vaccinate 15,000 people a day, up from the previous target of 10,000, to help the economic recovery. Currently, there are 80 vaccination booths at Bang Sue Grand Station, which can handle between 10,000 and 15,000 people per day, and the center could inoculate as many as 20,000 people a day if the number of booths were raised to 100. (NNT)



















