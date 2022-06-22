Thailand seeks cooperation in wearing face masks

According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announcement on wearing face masks in Thailand on 17 June 2022, the recommendations are as follows:

For the general public, inside a building, a mask is required unless you are by yourself or unless you are doing activities in which a mask cannot be worn, such as eating, exercising, receiving care/ service on the facial area, or performing/ singing – then you are recommended to proceed with care, and when those activities are completed, you are required to put the mask back on.







Outside of the building, wear a mask when you are with others and cannot observe social distancing, or if the area is crowded or not well ventilated – such as if you use public transportation, are in markets, sports venues, and concert arenas;

People in the main vulnerable group — the “608” group — especially those who are not fully vaccinated, are strongly encouraged to wear masks when they are around others; As for COVID-infected persons and other high-risk groups, it is strongly suggested that they always wear masks when with others. (PRD)































