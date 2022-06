The Ministry of Public Health issued an announcement that the use of cannabis and hemp for recreational purposes is not allowed in Thailand.

According to the announcement, smoking cannabis or hemp in public is considered a nuisance, as the smoke or the smell may cause health hazards to other people and lead to the risk of such diseases as lung disease, asthma, and bronchitis.

Offenders will face imprisonment of up to three months and/or a fine of up to 25,000 baht. (PRD)