Private bus operators in Thailand to cut services next month due to high fuel prices

Private bus operators plan to reduce their transport operations starting from July 1 due to high fuel prices.

Thai Bus Business Association President Pichet Jiamburaset disclosed that private bus operators agreed during a meeting with transportation and bus companies to reduce operations on 143 bus routes by approximately 80% beginning July 1, 2022. He said the decision aims to ensure the survival of their businesses until the government approves a revised ticket fare structure in line with fuel costs.







Pichet added that while he understands how fare hikes affect commuters, private operators are unable to cope with rising fuel prices, which surged to 1,600 baht per trip this week, up from 1,400 baht last week.

State-owned Transport Co Ltd meanwhile said it will consult with private bus operators to implement measures that will assist these businesses while minimizing the impact on commuters. The company also assures that it will continue to operate normally on both domestic and international routes, with prices remaining unchanged for the time being. (NNT)



































