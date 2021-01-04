Thailand seafood market in Samut Sakhon reopens for vendors with COVID pass card only

Talaythai, the country’s largest market of aquatic products, on Rama II Road in Muang district of Samut Sakhon province reopened on Monday.

Regular vendors at the market must have pass cards issued by Samutsakhorn Fishmonger Association. Other vendors must show their COVID-testing certificates. Everyone is required to wear a face mask and use alcohol hand sanitizer gel. Those who fail to comply will be brought out of the market. Vendors were arriving at the place from early morning.





Jumpol Khonwaree, chairman of the Samutsakhorn Fishmonger Association, said the association had to intensify disease control measures so that it could resume trade at the market and revive the local economy.

Talaythai was the biggest market of aquatic products in Thailand and it needed to quickly build up the confidence that it was free of COVID-19, he said. (TNA)













