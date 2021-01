The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported a record high of daily new coronavirus cases at 745, bringing the country’s total cases to 8,439.

The new infections comprise 577 migrant workers, detected in active testing, 152 local infections and 16 quarantined arrivals.

One new death was a 56-year-old man in Bangkok. He had diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The death toll rose to 65 in total. Currently, 4,022 coronavirus case are being treated at hospitals. (TNA)