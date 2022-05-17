Thailand-Saudi Arabia revive bilateral ties on trade, investment and tourism

Representatives of the Board of Trade of Thailand attended the Saudi-Thai Investment Forum and signed a memorandum of understanding to revive bilateral ties on trade, investment and tourism.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, said that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment hosted the Saudi-Thai Investment Forum where Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud welcomed the Thai delegation led by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.



In the event, the Board of Trade of Thailand and the Federation of Saudi Chambers signed a memorandum of understanding which covered five main points as follows. Firstly, business people of both countries will receive support for their establishment of the Thai-Saudi Business Forum. Secondly, the government sector of both countries will exchange support for participation in each other’s trade fairs to promote bilateral trade and cooperation.







Thirdly, the government sector of both countries will share information on relevant regulations and rules for the expansion of bilateral investment by their private sector in the future. Fourthly, both countries agreed that facilitation for business people will promote bilateral investment. Fifthly, both countries would speed up their free trade agreement. (TNA)































