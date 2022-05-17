Bangkok suffers traffic congestion on full-scale school reopening

Commuters faced traffic congestion in many areas in Bangkok as over 800,000 students returned to 1,277 schools on the first day of this academic year.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police Office, said traffic congestion happened because schools resumed their full-scale on-site services but traffic police could handle it with their planned measures.



He ordered traffic police to draw lessons from traffic conditions this morning to improve their measures to facilitate traffic flows this evening.

Inspecting traffic conditions in the capital this morning, Pol Gen Damrongsak said that traffic volumes returned to normal and traffic flows slowed down in zones of schools including Sam Sen, Rajavithi, Asok, Sukhumvit and Phetchaburi roads.







Heavy traffic congestion occurred on Sathon and Silom roads due to a traffic bottleneck on Sathon Bridge. (TNA)

































