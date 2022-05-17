Former Thai PM ‘Gen Chavalit’ at 90 forms new political party, denies leader post

Former prime minister Gen Chavalit Yongchaiyudh has confirmed that he is forming a new political party.

The announcement was made in front of a group of well-wishers led by Korn Dabbaransi, who also served in his cabinet, along with former close aides Gen Wichit Yathip and Maj Gen Sornai Montriwat, who gathered at Gen Chavalit’s Bangkok residence on Sunday to celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday (15 May).



The former premier said he plans to name the party “Siam Civilize” in honor of the “Siam Civilize Foundation” he chairs.

Gen Chavalit said, however, that he has no interest in running for prime minister again and will not serve as party leader. Instead, he said he will search for a candidate who can “serve the party and the people”.







Gen Chavalit resigned as army chief and supreme commander in 1990 to pursue his political ambitions and founding the now-defunct New Aspiration Party (NAP).

After the NAP won the 1996 election, he became the country’s 22nd prime minister, but resigned the following year due to the Asian financial crisis before switching to the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party in 2001.

Gen Chavalit also served as deputy prime minister during the administrations of Thaksin Shinawatra and Somchai Wongsawat. (NNT)































