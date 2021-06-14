Thailand Safety and Health Administration Plus Certificate awarded to 300 tourism businesses in Phuket

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently presented the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus Certificate to more than 300 tourism businesses in Phuket, as the island is preparing to welcome back fully vaccinated visitors under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model from 1 July, 2021.

The presentation of the SHA Plus logo by Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor of Tourism Products and Business, was held on 12 June, 2021, in the presence of Phuket Governor Mr. Narong Woonchiew and other local dignitaries.







Ms. Thapanee said “The ‘SHA Plus’ standard symbolises Phuket’s readiness to reopen the island, which local stakeholders have worked together to create as part of the pilot scheme.”

The ‘SHA’ logo certifies that venues and businesses have public health measures in place for COVID-19, while the ‘Plus’ sign confirms that more than 70% of employees in the organisation are fully vaccinated under the ‘Phuket Must Win’ vaccination programme.





Under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model, foreign visitors who arrive from 1 July, 2021, onwards will be required to book hotels, which are ‘SHA Plus’ certified for their first 14 days before being able to leave the province to other destinations in Thailand.

Currently, there are 1,389 venues and businesses across Phuket that have received the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate, and of these, more than 300 are SHA Plus-certified. The number is continuing to rise as all SHA-certified businesses in Phuket, where at least 70% of staff are inoculated, are encouraged to register for the ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate.

Meanwhile, TAT together with the Phuket Tourist Association, Thai Hotels Association – Southern Chapter, and the Southern Digital Economy Promotion Agency – Northern Southern Region are currently developing a ‘SHA Plus Booking Authentication System’ (SHABA) to be used as a confirmation mechanism for visitors joining the ‘Phuket Sandbox’, who have booked ‘SHA Plus’ hotels.

Under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ conditions, visitors will be able to book their accommodation via OTA’s, travel agencies or directly to the ‘SHA Plus’ hotels under the conditions of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’. Hotel Reservation teams will be required to enter their guests’ bookings into the ‘SHABA’ platform, which will generate an official confirmation number and QR code.

The ‘SHABA’ platform is linked with the existing “Entry Thailand” one-stop platform under integrated efforts by related government agencies to facilitate vaccinated international visitors. Under the supervision of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the website https://www.entrythailand.go.th/journey/1 will be the website used for the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ pilot project. (TAT)



















