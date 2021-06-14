Bangkok public parks remain closed

Although the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed public parks to reopen in Bangkok, they remained closed as their management was waiting an official order from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Yongthawee Phothisa, director of the BMA’s Public Park Office, said that all the 39 public parks in the capital remained closed pending an official order from the City Hall. He expected the order to arrive in the afternoon and the parks will reopen on June 15.







The prime minister ordered the reopening of five kinds of places in Bangkok on June 14 as proposed by the BMA because COVID-19 outbreaks in the capital were under control and many people have been inoculated against the virus including operators at places in the five categories.





The five groups of places allowed to reopen are museums and archeological sites; public parks and botanical gardens; beauty clinics; foot massage parlors; and manicure shops and tattoo studios. (TNA)



















