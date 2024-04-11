Thailand-Russia exchange views on regional and international issues

Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, welcomed H.E. Mr. Evgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador of Russia to Thailand, during his courtesy call on the occasion of the former’s assumption of duty on 10 April 2024.

Both sides discussed the dynamic relations between the two countries which have been established for more than 127 years. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, such as ASEAN-Russia cooperation, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, and cooperation in international fora.







Thailand-Russia relations have expanded to cover many aspects, including trade, investment, tourism, science and innovation, as well as people-to-people contacts. There have also been regular high-level visits and meetings between the relevant agencies of the two countries. (MFA)





























