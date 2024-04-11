Hot weather with chances of rain in Bangkok, Pattaya and across Thailand

The Meteorological Department has announced that in various parts of Thailand, there is a 10% chance of scattered thunderstorms, while Bangkok and its vicinity are generally hot with a 10% chance of thunderstorms.

In the next 24 hours, high-pressure systems or cold air masses will continue to cover the upper parts of Thailand and the South China Sea, resulting in generally hot weather across Thailand. Additionally, the northeastern monsoon wind will bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, covering the upper parts of Thailand. This weather pattern will maintain the occurrence of summer storms in the northern region, characterized by thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, and isolated hail in some areas. Lightning may also occur in certain areas.







As for the northeastern, central, and eastern regions, there will be scattered thunderstorms. People in these areas are advised to beware of the dangers of summer storms, avoiding open spaces, large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards. They should also take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. Farmers should prepare for and guard against potential damage to agricultural crops and risks to livestock.

The easterly and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea will cause some scattered thunderstorms in the southern region. Waves of 1-2 meters are expected in the Gulf of Thailand, while areas with thunderstorms may experience waves higher than 2 meters. Therefore, sailors in these areas are advised to navigate their boats with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.







Bangkok and its vicinity will experience generally hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. There is a 10% chance of thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 27-30 degrees Celsius in the morning and 34-39 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

































